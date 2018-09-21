Motorcyclist falls off vehicle in crash, second driver leaves scene in Cape Girardeau Co., MO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A motorcyclist is in some trouble after he left a fallen passenger in the road according to state police.
A crash report said around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 20 a motorcycle was headed northbound on I-55 near the 100.6 mile marker in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
The driver is identified as Christopher Gates, 32 of Sikeston, Mo. Missouri State High Patrol officials said Gates had one passenger, Maurice Long, 21 of Sikeston, Mo who was taken to an area medical center.
Police said he is charged with driving while intoxicated, physical injury, and operating a motorcycle without valid endorsement.
According to officials, the crash happened as the passenger fell from the vehicle and the driver left the scene.
Gates was arrested on Sept. 20 a little later at 10:35 p.m.
