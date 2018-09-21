More than $100,000 worth of fentanyl seized, 2 St. Charles, MO residents in custody

ST. CHARLES, MO (KFVS) - Federal authorities say they arrested two men who had enough fentanyl to make 1.5 million doses.
Each dose is powerful enough to kill one person.
Ruben Lopez, 27, and Jonathen Aguilar, 31, of St. Charles, Missouri, were taken into custody on Sept. 20.
Officials followed up on federal search warrants that revealed one kilogram of fentanyl bound for an apartment in St. Charles and another kilogram at separate apartment.
According to information from the Department of Justice, federal investigators intercepted a suspicious Priority Mail package addressed to apartment address with a return address in California. The investigators obtained a warrant to open the mail parcel which contained the fentanyl hidden inside clothing.
Investigators secured the fentanyl, which is too hazardous to be safely handled, and conducted a controlled delivery of the package to the apartment. Lopez brought the package insideand the investigators entered soon after to execute another warrant for the residence.
Inside,they found a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and two machines capable of encapsulating drugs. Another warrant executed Sept. 19 in a separate apartment revealed a second quantity of about one kilogram of fentanyl and $19,000 in cash. Two kilograms of fentanyl carry a street value of more than $100,000.
Lopez and Aguilar are charged with possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, a charge carrying a ten-year mandatory minimum sentence.
The pair are scheduled to appear in court next week.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.