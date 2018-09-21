Man arrested on several charges including assault, kidnapping in Caruthersville, MO

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Police in Caruthersville, Missouri arrested one man on several charges Thursday.
On Sept. 20, police took the 32-year-old man into custody for a state charge of domestic assault - second degree, burglary -first degree, kidnapping, concealing a felony, tampering with a victim or a witness or attempt tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.
The man was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center where he is being held pending the filing of formal charges with the state.
