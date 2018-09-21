KY students taking dual credit coarses on the rise

FRANKFORT, KY (KFVS) - Students in Kentucky who are taking dual credit courses and the number credits earned are on the rise.
According to the Kentucky Council on Post secondary Education, 35,000 high school students participated in dual credit courses through a college or university during the 2017-18 academic year, up 45 percent since the 2015-16 year.
The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) increased dual credit students by 47 percent.
Earned credit hours at KCTCS colleges climbed 92 percent.
Impressive gains were also posted at the public four-year universities. Student participation grew 41 percent and credit hours these students earned grew 50 percent.
