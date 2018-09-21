2 killed in plane crash near Festus, MO

FESTUS, MO (KFVS) - Two people have been killed in a plane crash while flying back to Festus, Missouri from New York.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, the family of the victims is being notified.
Authorities got the call around midnight that a pilot was experiencing difficulties near the Festus Memorial Airport. Marshak said the pilot’s fiancee told authorities her fiancee had purchased a plane in New York and was flying back to Festus where he owned a hanger.
She said the pilot called her because he was having electrical problems. Marshak said because the airport is small, the pilots technology can trigger the runway lights to come on but with the electrical problems he was having, those lights were not working.
The pilot asked his fiancee to go to the end of the runway and hold up a flashlight so he could see where to land. His attempted landing was unsuccessful.
At this point, Marshak says the pilot lost contact with his fiancee and she was no longer receiving tests from him. She then called the sheriff’s department.
The Sheriff’s department responded and started to ping the pilot’s phone which led them to a crash site at the south end of the airport
Authorities remain on scene investigating.
NTSB and FAA expected to arrive later today to investigate.
