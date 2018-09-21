Kennett police remind citizens to be safe during parade

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Police in Kennett, Missouri reminded residents of the Delta Fair Parade coming on Tuesday, Sept. 25.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Police said they will put up barricades for the parade at 4:15 p.m. near the West Y and the streets around the high school.
The quickest way for those in the parade to get to their designated spots is to go around the North Bypass to North St. There parade committee members will meet them at the intersection and direct them east on North St. and west on Walter St.
By 4:45 p.m., all west bound traffic will be shut down along First and Saint Francis Streets from the Walmart intersection to the West Y. At approximately 5 p.m., all traffic along First and Saint Francis Streets will be shut down.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.