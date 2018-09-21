Herrin Doughboy Committee to restore copper statue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Herrin Doughboy Committee has finalized its plan to restore the copper statue designed to honor fallen World War I soldiers.
The "Spirit of the American Doughboy" statue has stood in Herrin for almost 90 years.
For several months, the Committee has been trying to raie money to help restore it ... a project with an estimated price tag of almost 27-thousand dollars.
Thanks to community support, the Committee says they've raised just over 40-grand ... but they're still taking donations, since upkeep will need to be made on the statue each year.
“It’s been in Herrin for 90 years and we’re going to make it Herrins for another 90,” Charles Parola, Herrin Doughboy Committee Chair said. “There was only a little over a 100 of them made and there’s not a whole lot left.”
The restoration will start on October 1 and will be Finished for Veterans Day in November.
If people would like to donate, they can make checks payable to the Herrin Doughboy Fund. You can send it to 400 E Orient Ave, Herrin, IL 62948.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.