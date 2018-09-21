Fort Campbell to host annual Retiree Appreciation Day

FORT CAMPBELL, KY (KFVS) - Retiree Appreciation Day is back at the Soldier Support Center in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.
The event is free and open to all retirees and their families on Sept. 22 at 8 a.m.
Retirement and Separation Services will host the annual appreciation day to remember the important part retirees as part of the community..
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and an opening ceremony will follow.
Remarks from Col. Joseph P. Kuchan, Fort Campbell garrison commander, will kick off the event followed by a performance from the 101st Airborne Division Band. Blanchfield Army Community Hospital staff will provide a health fair beginning at 9 a.m. at the Soldier Support Center.
Soldiers from 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) and 101st Airborne Division Artillery, as well as other units, will be on site at the Soldier Support Center to meet with retirees and show them some of the military equipment they use in service to the nation.
