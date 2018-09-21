First Alert: Showers creeping into the Heartland

(KFVS) - It’s a warm and muggy Friday morning, but cooler air will push in with the rain.
Lisa Michaels says isolated showers are moving into the Heartland this morning ahead of a cold front.
Scattered thunderstorms with the threat of strong winds are possible this this afternoon as the the cold front pushes through the area.
High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s today, but this will give way to cooler numbers over the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
More rain is in the forecast for the weekend and into the first half of next week.
The cooler temperatures also stick around next week.
We could see morning lows in the 50s with highs in the 70s.
