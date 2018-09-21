First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

After days of hot, humid and mainly dry weather (including some record highs on Thursday) major changes are finally developing as things shifts to a cooler but more unsettled pattern for the next several days.
A cold front will gradually push through the region from NW to SE this afternoon and evening, touching off a period or two of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few strong storms are possible mainly this afternoon but overall severe weather threat looks low.
The best chance of showers/storms this afternoon and evening looks to be in our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee with cooler and mostly dry conditions farther north. Overnight cooler air will keep filtering in….so that Saturday will be much different with a mainly cloudy sky, a cool northerly breeze, and a good chance of rain (especially south) as a disturbance moves along the front stalled to our south. Highs on Saturday may stay below 70° over much of the region!
The remainder of the seven-day may continue to be unsettled as the stalled front moves back and forth. Timing is tricky on this, but right now it looks like Sunday may be the ‘dry’ day, with more rain and storms likely on Monday as the front pushes north….followed by one more round as a final cold front moves through on Tuesday and finally pushed cleanly off to the southeast.
