First Alert Friday Morning Forecast

The best chance of showers/storms this afternoon and evening looks to be in our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee with cooler and mostly dry conditions farther north. Overnight cooler air will keep filtering in….so that Saturday will be much different with a mainly cloudy sky, a cool northerly breeze, and a good chance of rain (especially south) as a disturbance moves along the front stalled to our south. Highs on Saturday may stay below 70° over much of the region!