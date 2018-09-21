Crews battle house fire near 2 schools in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Firefighters in West Frankfort, Illinois battled a house fire near two schools Friday, Sept. 21.
According to the West Frankfort Fire Department, crews were called out at 7:52 a.m. to a home at 710 E. Main St.
This is across from St. John’s Catholic School and just east of the West Frankfort High School.
When crews arrived they say smoke and flames could be seen shooting out of the basement on the northeast side of the home.
It reportedly took crews approximately two-and-a-half to three hours to put out the fire which originated in a basement apartment.
Fire crews tell us the home is divided up into four apartments and only two were being lived in at the time.
The two tenants made it out of the building without injury.
The cause of the fire is unclear.
The State Fire Marshal is on the scene investigating.
No firefighters were injured while battling the fire.
West Frankfort firefighters say the basement apartment has major fire and smoke damage and the other units have smoke damage.
Due to the conditions, the two tenants will reportedly displaced for at least a couple of days.
The American Red Cross is providing them with assistance.
Crews from West City, Zeigler, Benton, Marion, Herrin and Johnston City Fire Departments also helped West Frankfort firefighters.
