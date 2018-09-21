Clouds, Rain, and Storms Return

Good Friday Morning Heartland!
Muggy conditions will stick around for the first half of the day. With clouds increasing during the day, isolated showers will move in with it into the northern portions of the Heartland during the morning hours ahead of a cold front. The front will move through during the afternoon and evening bringing scattered thunderstorms some of which could have strong winds with them. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Cooler air will surge down behind this front allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 60s and low 70s over the weekend. Showers will persist through the weekend with higher chances in our central and southern counties. Northern counties have the better chances of staying drier over the weekend. Additional showers and storms on the way for the first half of next week. The cool pattern will stick around through the week, and we could even see morning lows in the 50s!
-Lisa
