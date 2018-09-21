Child Passenger Safety Seat Day is Saturday in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - Child Passenger Safety Week begins Saturday, Sept. 22 and goes through Saturday, Sept. 29.
To kick off the safety seat week, on Saturday, Sept. 22 the Mayfield Police and Fire Departments are hosting a Child Passenger Safety Seat Day event.
According to the Mayfield Police Department’s Facebook page, the free event begins at 9 a.m. and wraps up at Noon.
The event is being held at the Mayfield Fire Department where certified personnel will make sure safety seats are properly installed and inspect the seats.
McGruff the Crime Dog will also be at the event from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Children can meet and get a picture with McGruff.
