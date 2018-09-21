Carbondale, IL man sentenced for arson

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale, Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated arson, according to the Jackson County State’s Attorney.
Keelan R. Bush, 46, pleaded guilty to the charge on August 3. He was sentenced on September 21.
He must serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
Bush purchased a lighter and gasoline, and used them to start a fire to a residence on Burke Street in Carbondale. Bush lit a bundle of sticks on fire in the front of the home and lit paper items on fire near the rear door.
A person saw the flames and called 911. All those present within the home, including children, were safely evacuated.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Carbondale Fire Department.
