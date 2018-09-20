10-year-old raising money to build all-inclusive park in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - For a 10-year-old in Perryville, the idea of an all-inclusive playground started as something he wanted to see at his school, but once people heard about what he was doing they wanted the entire community to benefit.
“Mostly I did this project because I felt sad for my friend because he didn’t get to play much. He only got to play on a swing," said Lucas Fitsche a 5th grader at Perryville Elementary.
“Lucas came home that evening and told us it was not fair that his friend did not get to play like the rest of his friends and we told him that we understand but there are things there and he said not enough,” said Jennifer Fritsche, Lucas' mom.
She said her son went to his principal to tell him his friends needed more and after making a presentation to the parent committee the school is going to make all of their playgrounds ADA accessible.
Something Jennifer Fritsche says the son makes her proud, “He always wanted a new playground a school and that was for everyone and then all of a sudden it was mom my friends can’t play on our playground and yes a very very proud moment for me and my husband to see him think about his other friends more than himself.”
Once city officials heard about Lucas' idea they wanted to make all playgrounds in Perryville inclusive, but then it got bigger than that.
“We started a committee to just improve the playgrounds but as we started talking we decided we wanted something bigger,” said Jennifer Fritsche.
That’s where the idea for Lucas and Friends Backyard Adventures started, and she said her son has been selfless since the start.
“He didn’t want his name on the playground because it was for his friends," said Jennifer Fritsche, "Not for me,” said Lucas Fritsche.
Lucas said he wants to be a playground engineer when he gets older.
His mom said they hope to break ground next spring, so long as they can raise the money.
