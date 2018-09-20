What you need to know Sept. 20

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Thursday, Sept. 20.
There is some patchy fog this morning, but nothing too heavy. It’s going to be hot and humid for one more day.
Lisa Michaels says the feels like temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 90s. There is a small chance we could see a pop-up storm or two this afternoon.
A cold front will move in to the Heartland overnight. That will bring us rain. We might even see rain during tomorrow morning’s Breakfast show.
The rain will linger for several days meaning a rainy weekend and a rainy start to the work week.
The front will also bring cooler temperatures. Highs will only get into the mid-70s for the weekend.
We might even need a sweater or jacket for the evenings. Overnight lows could dip to the 60s.
Those temps will stick around through the weekend and into next week, as well.
Former Cape Girardeau Co. sheriff Jordan was sworn in as the U.S. Marshal.
Another group of Heartland Veterans are getting a chance to visit our nation’s capital.
Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau announced that they adopted a calf.
A grain truck vs. pick up crash blocked a roadway in Caldwell County, Kentucky.
Despite rumors, Lambert’s Cafe in Sikeston, Missouri is not closing.
ALDI announced a partnership that will bring online grocery delivery to stores across the nation.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.