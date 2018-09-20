Walk-in flu shots available in Jackson County, IL

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Walk-ins are welcome for flu shots in Jackson County, Illinois soon.
The Jackson County Health Department is providing the shots and planning outreach flu shot clinics. Vaccinations are available from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On Tuesday evenings the hours will extend to 5:30 p.m.
According to officials with JCHS, people can also get their vaccines at health departments in the surrounding community.
Jackson County Health Department Senior Fair Flu Clinic will be in the Back Building Conference Room on Tuesday, Oct. 2 from 7 to 9 a.m.
- Carbondale Senior Adult Services will be open Friday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until noon.
- SIUC Student Recreation Center will be open Thursday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- SIUC Student Recreation Center will also be open Wednesday, Oct. 17 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- Murphysboro Senior Citizens Center will be open on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.
- The Jackson County Health Department Shred Day Event will be on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. until noon.
JCHS officials said an annual flu shot is recommended for everyone six months and older. Flu season typically lasts from October through May and it takes about two weeks for protection to develop after getting the vaccine.
State employees health insurance covers flu vaccines delivered at any JCHS clinic site between Oct. 1 and Nov. 15.
Find out more here: http://www.jchdonline.org/
