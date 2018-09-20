Two injured in 3-vehicle crash

PERRY COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A Du Quoin, Illinois man and woman were injured in a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday evening.
The crash happened around 7:29 p.m. on U.S. 51 at West 6th, which is near the St. Johns City Hall.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey A. Jones, 32, of Tamaroa was driving on U.S. 51 and rear-ended a car making a left hand turn.
The driver of the car, Robert J. Stroud, 40, and his passenger, Jennifer L. Stroud, 35, both of Du Quoin, were reportedly injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.
Their vehicle driven from the scene with minor damage.
Jones and two passengers, ages 11 and 7, were not injured in the crash. It’s unclear if her vehicle was damaged.
A third vehicle, a Harley Davidson motorcycle, received major damage in the crash and was towed from the scene.
The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the motorcycle was not involved in the crash.
Jones was ticketed for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
