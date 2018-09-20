Suspect in custody after student reports rape at Murray State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after a Murray State student reported being sexually assaulted in an on campus residence.
According to the timely warning from the university, the assault is a rape as defined by the FBI.
The student reported the reported rape on September 19 and said it happened early on September 15.
The reported victim knows the suspect.
The victim reported the crime to Murray State University Police.
The university is providing recovery resources to the reporting student.
