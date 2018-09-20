Southeast MO University to consider additions to several policies

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Several changes to policies at Southeast Missouri State University are going under consideration by the Board of Regents.
The additions to the business police statements will be heard at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 21.
Those additions are information security risk management, workstation security, data security and an Information Technology Emergency Operations Plan.
Reports from Southeast student Adam Schween, Matt Rolwing, Student Government president; and Dr. David Powell, Faculty Senate Chair will be heard.
Other reports will address contracts and Facilities Management projects from Kathy Mangels, vice president for finance and administration; Student Financial Services (SFS) from Matthew Kearney, director of SFS; fall 2018 enrollment from Dr. Debbie Below, vice president for enrollment management and student success; and an update on Higher Learning Commission (HLC) accreditation from Dr. Bethany Alden-Rivers, associate provost for Academic Effectiveness and Student Success, and Dr. Barbara Glackin, dean of Kent Library.
A motion to go to a closed session to consider the hiring, firing, disciplining or promotion of employees and contract negotiations will also be considered.
