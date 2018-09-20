Red Cross encourages blood donation to help hurricane victims

(Source: American Red Cross)
By Jasmine Adams | September 20, 2018 at 7:49 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 7:49 AM

(KFVS) - The Red Cross is helping victims affected by Hurricane Florence and encouraging others to help as well.

According to Red Cross officials, they are helping provide food, shelter and comfort to those affected.

They are encouraging others to donate blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country.

Financial donations are also encouraged.

Make an appointment with the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting RedCross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 20 through Oct. 15:

ILLINOIS

Franklin County

  • Benton
  • Thompsonville 
  • West Frankfort 

Jackson County

  • Carbondale 
  • Elkville 
  • Murphysboro 

Jefferson County

  • Bluford 
  • Ina 
  • Mount Vernon 

Perry County

  • Cutler 
  • Pinckneyville 

Williamson County

  • Carterville 
  • Johnston City 
  • Marion 

MISSOURI

Bollinger County

  • Patton 

Butler County

  • Poplar Bluff 

Cape Girardeau County

  • Cape Girardeau 

Jackson County

  • 9/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 223 West Adams 
  • 9/24/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive 
  • Oak Ridge 

Dunklin County

  • Campbell 
  • Clarkton 
  • Kennett 
  • Senath 

Iron County

  • Pilot Knob 

Madison County

  • Marquand 

Perry County

  • Perryville 

Reynolds

  • Bunker 

Scott

  • Chaffee 
  • Oran 
  • Scott City 

Stoddard County

  • Bell City 
  • Bernie 
  • Bloomfield 
  • Dexter 

