Red Cross encourages blood donation to help hurricane victims

(KFVS) - The Red Cross is helping victims affected by Hurricane Florence and encouraging others to help as well.
According to Red Cross officials, they are helping provide food, shelter and comfort to those affected.
They are encouraging others to donate blood or platelets to care for patients in the storm’s path and across the country.
Financial donations are also encouraged.
Make an appointment with the Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Help people affected by Hurricane Florence by visiting RedCross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word FLORENCE to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities from Sept. 20 through Oct. 15:
ILLINOIS
Franklin County
- Benton
- Thompsonville
- West Frankfort
Jackson County
- Carbondale
- Elkville
- Murphysboro
Jefferson County
- Bluford
- Ina
- Mount Vernon
Perry County
- Cutler
- Pinckneyville
Williamson County
- Carterville
- Johnston City
- Marion
MISSOURI
Bollinger County
- Patton
Butler County
- Poplar Bluff
Cape Girardeau County
- Cape Girardeau
Jackson County
- 9/24/2018: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 223 West Adams
- 9/24/2018: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive
- Oak Ridge
Dunklin County
- Campbell
- Clarkton
- Kennett
- Senath
Iron County
- Pilot Knob
Madison County
- Marquand
Perry County
- Perryville
Reynolds
- Bunker
Scott
- Chaffee
- Oran
- Scott City
Stoddard County
- Bell City
- Bernie
- Bloomfield
- Dexter
