Perryville police find packaged methamphetamine, 3 arrested

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Two men and one woman were arrested by Perryville, Missouri police after a drug related search warrant was carried out on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
According to police, the warrant was served on N. Main St. where officers encountered two of the suspects inside a residence.
Both John Paul Hager, 53 of Perryville, and Paula M. Beam, 50 also of Perryville, were taken into custody by police. Inside the residence police found methamphetamine packages to sell and drug paraphernalia.
Officers also spoke with Keith Hager who said he was at the residence to see his brother. Keith was asked if he had anything illegal in his possession and he told police he had a smoking pipe for marijuana.
Keith was taken into custody as well, booked and released on city charged for possession of drug paraphernalia.
While being processed, police found a baggie of methamphetamine on Beam’s person within the jail facility.
John Hager was charged with the following:
- Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony C RSMo: 579.020 }
- Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony C RSMo: 579.020 }
- Delivery Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana Or Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony C RSMo: 579.020 }
- Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia - Prior Drug Offense { Misdemeanor A RSMo: 579.074 }
John’s bail is set for $25,000, cash only.
Paula Beam was charged with:
- Delivery Or Possession Of A Controlled Sustance At County/Private Jail/Corr Cntr Except With Written Prescription { Felony D RSMo: 221.111 }
- Possession Of Controlled Substance Except 35 Grams Or Less Of Marijuana/Synthetic Cannabinoid { Felony D RSMo: 579.015 }
- Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia - Prior Drug Offense { Misdemeanor A RSMo: 579.074 }
Beam’s bail is set for $10,000.
