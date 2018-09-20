Perryville H.S. band takes first at Farmington Invitational

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - The Perryville High School Marching Buccaneers took first place in Class 3A at the 21st Annual Farmington Marching Invitational band competition on September 15.
Perryville competed against Grandview, Park Hills and New Madrid.
The marching show is called “Valhalla,” and features music from the movie “How to Train Your Dragon.”
The band also captured two captions for Best Visual Score and Best Color Guard Performance.
The 74-member band performs under the direction of Jerry Childers, assisted by David Barani. The drum majors are Ethan Welker and Shannon Martin. The Color Guard sponsor is Heather White, the captain is Allie Graviett-Pfaff and the co-captain is Karlee Rogers.
Members of the Perryville High School Band include Shannon Martin, Ethan Welker, Allison Graviett-Pfaff, Jack Ayars, Quentin Barton, Trinite Barton, Noah Bergman, Fernando Bojorquez, Hallie Bourbon, Samuel Brooks, Ezra Brown, Kaylee Brown, Dominic Buerck, Noah Cadwell, Samuel Camarillo, Mavrick Davis, Kaden Dibooglu, Thomas Dowdy, Phebe Dunker, Cloey Evans, Jared Foglietta, Levi Fortner, Kelsi Fuhrmann, Haley Fulmer, Richard Geringer, Erica Gosnell, Serena Hanks, Madelyn Harding, Aloysius Heberlie, Tyler Heberlie, Zoey Heise, Kailee Hurst, Jaclyn James, Brice Jansmann, Logan Johnson, Alana Koon, Alyssa Lefler, Marley Lowes, Stephanie Lunsford, Megan Matasci, Makayla Monier, Lauren Moore, Delainy Napier, Kianah Nordman, Destiny Oehlert, Seth Orf, William Pfaff, Elaina Pingel, Elaina Rauh, John Rauh, Abigail Reed, Kasie Reed, Sierra Reed, Auston Richardet, Mitchell Rousseau, Jacob Schloss, Hannah Schumer, Nicole Schweigert, Jolie Simmons, Cameron Smith, Courtney Smith, Macie Smith, Kiera Stanley, Katelynn Starr, Bryce Stewart, Annabelle Thurston, Vicky Trejo, Nya Walker, Adrienne Weibrecht, Ryan Weibrecht, Angeline Welker, Alicia Wibbenmeyer, Mylissa Williams and Karley Winschel.
“This was a very exciting win for all of us,” Childers said. “The kids have been putting in quality practice time since summer, and have taken the responsibility to be on time, to be prepared and to be focused. That quality has spread from practices to performances.”
Drum major Shannon Martin said the band is still feeling great from Saturday’s win.
“It was just amazing,” she said. “We’re so proud of the band. There were many happy tears on Saturday evening, and everyone was just ecstatic that we’d won. It’s been hard work, but holding that trophy made it all worthwhile.”
The PHS Marching Buccaneers will perform their “Valhalla” show during the Sept. 21 PHS-SV football game, as well as a joint performance with the St. Vincent Band. Earlier in the day, they will have marched in the East Perry Community Fair Parade.
Their next competition is the Music on the Meramec at Fox High School on Sept. 29.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.