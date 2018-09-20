Old Sikeston, MO hotel being demolished

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - An old hotel at a busy intersection in Sikeston, Missouri is being demolished by the new owner of the property.
The building at main street and State Highway 60 used to be a Days Inn, and for a short time the Sikeston Inn. But now all of the rooms of the hotel have been gutted by heavy duty equipment.
Staff with the city of Sikeston said certain rooms in the hotel were not up to code and that permits to tear the building down were given out in mid-August.
Next to the hotel, La Ruleta Mexican Restaurant also was also bought by the new owner, but the eatery has a new location across Main Street.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.