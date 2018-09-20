New Washington County, IL Hospital president named

NASHVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Brian Monsma has been named the new president at Washington County Hospital, according to SSM Health and Washington Co. Hospital.
Monsma succeeds Nancy Newby who served for 21 years.
His resume includes executive leadership positions in rural/municipal hospitals within the Mercy Medical Center (Sioux City, IA) network.
“My goal is to leverage all opportunities available to Washington County Hospital to make it stronger despite challenges we encounter as health care continually changes,” Monsma said. “Our partnership with and the support of SSM Health, and just as important, the staff and leadership of Washington County Hospital, are vital assets that bring me to Nashville to be part of this team.”
Monsma’s first day was September 17.
