New Cape Girardeau Co. Courthouse to be built

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse will be built in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Commissioners selected the Penzel Construction Design-Build Team to design and build the new building.
The 82,000-square-foot courthouse and underground parking facility will include six new courtrooms and will be constructed on the corner of N. Missouri Street and W. Washington Street, adjacent to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office & Justice Center.
“A lot of effort went into this proposal process and it is exciting to be able move into the construction phase. I am very proud of our team and am honored to have been chosen to construct this important facility," Penzel Construction CEO, Phil Penzel said.
Penzel Construction also built the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex and Cape Girardeau Firehouse No. 4.
Foundation work is expected to begin before the end of the year and be completed by March 2020.
