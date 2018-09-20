Much wetter weather expected the next several days

The evening will be warm and muggy, but mainly dry.
Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will push into the Heartland early tomorrow. Then more scattered storms are expected through the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.
Highs will be in the lower 80s north, to upper 80s south. Rain is likely through much of the area on Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder.
Our far northern counties stand the best chance to see more dry time this weekend, farther south your are the better chance you will be very wet. Wet weather continues for the start of the workweek, with drier and much cooler weather arriving by the middle of next week.
