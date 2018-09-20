MO Representative attends Perryville business open house

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - West Star Aviation held an open house in Perryville, Missouri on Sept. 19.
Employees, the CEO and COO were all in attendance. Along with them was Missouri State Representative Rick Francis.
Francis spoke at the open house praising the hard work of people in the area and encouraging people to learn skilled work and technical trades.
The open house began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m.
This branch of West Star Aviation currently employs around 29 employees but continues to grow. It is the fourth airplane maintenance and repair facility for the company.
