MO Representative attends Perryville business open house

MO Representative attends Perryville business open house
Rick Francis, Mo State Representative, attends open house (Source: KFVS)
By Jasmine Adams | September 20, 2018 at 6:40 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 6:40 AM

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - West Star Aviation held an open house in Perryville, Missouri on Sept. 19.

Employees, the CEO and COO were all in attendance. Along with them was Missouri State Representative Rick Francis.

Airplane at West Star Aviation (Source: KFVS)
Airplane at West Star Aviation (Source: KFVS) ((Source: KFVS))

Francis spoke at the open house praising the hard work of people in the area and encouraging people to learn skilled work and technical trades.

The open house began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted until 8 p.m.

The open house drew the CEO, COO and a MO State Representative (Source: KFVS)
The open house drew the CEO, COO and a MO State Representative (Source: KFVS) ((Source: KFVS))

This branch of West Star Aviation currently employs around 29 employees but continues to grow. It is the fourth airplane maintenance and repair facility for the company.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.