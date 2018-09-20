MO AG Hawley joins 11 state coalition, calls for opioid pill reform

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Missouri’S Attorney General Josh Hawley has joined an 11-state coalition calling upon the federal government to implement sweeping reforms to account for the misuse of prescription painkillers and leading to the manufacturing of fewer opioids in 2019.
According to Hawley, the reforms will require the DEA to consider relevant information from the Department of Health and Human Resources, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and relevant information obtained from states.
“We must do everything we can to end the opioid epidemic that plagues Missouri and the country,” Hawley said. “Reducing the supply of these deadly and addictive drugs is a commonsense action that can be taken now.”
Missouri joined the West Virginia-led filing with attorneys general from Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska and Utah.
Read the coalition’s filing here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.