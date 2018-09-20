McConnell: KY to recieve $31M to combat opioids

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says that Kentucky will receive $31.47 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the State Opioid Response Grants Program.
Congress approved $4.6 Billion in funding earlier this year, including $1 Billion for the State Opioid Response Grant Program. McConnell said community health centers across the Commonwealth would receive nearly $5.6 Billion from Health and Human Services.
“I applaud the Trump Administration for its work to help fight the opioid addiction that is plaguing the Commonwealth and our nation. The funding provided to Kentucky under this grant program is welcome news and will be put to good use in helping to fight the opioid epidemic,” Senator McConnell said. “The CURES Act, that I helped shepherd through the Senate in 2016, is bolstering medical innovation by promoting critical investments in research and treatment development. It also is putting patients first and strengthening the kind of research and treatments needed to cure the most devastating diseases.”
