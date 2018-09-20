McConnell: KY to recieve $31M to combat opioids

“I applaud the Trump Administration for its work to help fight the opioid addiction that is plaguing the Commonwealth and our nation. The funding provided to Kentucky under this grant program is welcome news and will be put to good use in helping to fight the opioid epidemic,” Senator McConnell said. “The CURES Act, that I helped shepherd through the Senate in 2016, is bolstering medical innovation by promoting critical investments in research and treatment development. It also is putting patients first and strengthening the kind of research and treatments needed to cure the most devastating diseases.”