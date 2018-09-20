KY serial bank robber sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, KY (KFVS) - A Shepherdsville, Kentucky man was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison for a series of bank robberies.
Johnnie B. Day, 53, was sentenced to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for multiple bank robberies. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $3,942.
The court sentenced Day for four bank robberies committed from January 2015 through November 2016.
According to a plea agreement filed on November 21, 2016, Day entered BB&T bank at 401 W. Main St. in Louisville, Ky., waited in a teller line and presented a demand note reading, “GIVE ME THE MONEY. NO ALARMS. NO DYES.”
The teller handed him $264 in bank funds from her top drawer. A witness to the robbery followed Day outside the bank, where Day entered his vehicle; the witness wrote down the license plate number which led Louisville Metro Police Department detectives to the apartment Day rented in Shepherdsville, Ky.
Day was later arrested at the Public Library in Shepherdsville, Ky.
Day also admitted guilt for three other bank robberies.
On Nov. 19, 2016, Day entered the Fifth Third Bank on Preston Highway in Louisville and handed the teller a demand note on a plain white envelope which stated, “GIVE ME THE MONEY. NO SILENT ALARMS. NO DYE PACKS.” The teller handed Day $501 in bank funds.
On Nov. 7, 2016, Day entered the Stock Yards Bank on Mud Lane in Louisville and handed the teller a white envelope reading, “GIVE ME ALL YOUR MONEY. NO ALARMS. NO DYE PACKS. NICE AND EASY.” The teller handed Day $1,288 in bank funds.
On January 3, 2015, Day entered Your Community Bank on Interchange Drive in Louisville and handed the teller a note stating, “THIS IS A ROBBERY. GIVE ME ALL YOUR BILLS. NO BAIT. SAY NOTHING AND NO ONE WILL GET HURT.” Day took $1,809 in bank funds from this robbery.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Randy Ream, and investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department Robbery Unit.
