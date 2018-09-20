KSP warns of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - State police are warning Mayfield, Kentucky residents about fake money circulating in the area.
Police said on Wednesday, Sept. 19 troopers responded to a bank that reported a customer attempted to deposit several $100 bills that were determined to be counterfeit.
Officers said they investigated and found the bills were gotten through multiple cash transactions at Mayfield Trade Day earlier that week.
Troopers were not able to determine where the bills came from due to the anonymous nature of the sale.
Businesses should be cautious and examine all currency and contact law enforcement if a fake bill is found.
