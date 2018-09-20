Joint operation leads to 5 facing drug charges in McCracken Co., KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Five people were charged after a joint investigation between the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the Paducah Police Department and Deputy US Marshals over a two day period.
On September 18 at 1:10 p.m. detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Holt Road driven by Tyler Bray, 22, of Metropolis Illinois. During the stop detectives smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Bray admitted that he had the drug inside the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle detectives seized over nine ounces of high-grade marijuana. Detectives also seized $439 that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. Bray was arrested and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
On September 19 at approximately 2:16 p.m. detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Seitz and Old Mayfield Road. The vehicle was found to be occupied by Chasity Tabor and Derek Barnhill.
Tabor had a suspended license. While deputies were issuing a citation for traffic charges, a deputy deployed his K-9 “Huub” around the outside of the vehicle. K-9 Huub indicated to the presence of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.
During a search of the search of the vehicle, detectives seized approximately five grams of crystal methamphetamine, valium, smoking pipes, scales, and Smith and Wesson .40 handgun.
Authorities said someone had tried to remove the serial number to prevent law enforcement from identifying if it was stolen. Barnhill is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a gun. Detectives seized $545 from Barnhill that is believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. Both Tabor and Barnhill were arrested.
On September 19 detectives obtained information that Kendrick Malone, who was a federal fugitive out Memphis Tennessee was staying at an apartment on Highland Boulevard in Paducah. Detectives also received information alleging that Malone was selling methamphetamine from the apartment.
As part of the ensuing investigation McCracken detectives, Marshall County detectives and Deputy U.S. Marshals obtained and executed a search warrant. Kendrick Malone and Daisy Downen were found inside the apartment.
During a search of the residence detectives seized 102 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, scales, smoking pipe and $901 that his believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Malone was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail. Downen was cited and released.
The seized methamphetamine in the case against Malone has an estimated street value of more than $10,000. Malone is an alleged gang member from Memphis, Tennessee who has an extensive criminal history.
The investigation is continuing.
