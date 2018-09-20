ISP participates in Rail Safety Week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - It is Rail Safety Week from Sept. 29 through 29 and local and federal agencies want to take this time to help reduce rail crossing fatalities.
It’s the fifth consecutive year for District 22 to partner with local, state and federal agencies to promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks.
ISP District 22 Commander Captain Michael Alvey has planned enforcement details throughout the week at various railroad grade crossings. Officers will also be distributing literature to the public that contains rail safety information.
Here are a few things to remember:
- Motorists must always obey the law and be aware of your surroundings.
- It against the law to stop your vehicle on the railroad tracks and any where within the highway-rail grade crossing.
- If not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.
- It is against the law for pedestrians to go around a protective gate or disobey warning lights or bells.
For more information visit https://oli.org/about-us/news/rail-safety-week-2017
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.