Illinois receives federal grant to fight opioid epidemic

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A federal grant of $43.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been given to the state of Illinois in an effort to fight the opioid epidemic.
According to the Associated Press, the Illinois portion of the grant is part of the over $1 billion given to all states as part of its five-point opioid strategy.
In southern Illinois, only about a third of that money will be seen in 50 federally funded community health centers and academic institutions, according to the release.
Fred Bernstein is the CEO of Community Health and Emergency Services operating in multiple southern Illinois counties, which is a federally funded health center. He said while the $285,000 portion of the grant for CHESI facilities is smaller than grants they normally get, this grant money is the difference between opening and closing facility doors.
As far as CHESI facilities go, Bernstein said they will be taking this money to put more emphasis on medically assisted treatment for addiction and mental health treatment, as the grant allocates them for.
“Medically assisted treatment for addiction disorders isn’t new, but it hasn’t been given as much attention,” he said, “So that’s how we’ll use our money/ We’re going to try to find a provider that we can hire to put in place to supervise folks. And for himself or herself to also provide medically assisted treatment services.”
He added that for many facility patients at CHESI clinics, they are the only option in rural areas. Especially for the majority of patients paying with medicaid. Bernstein hopes this money will help them expand treatment options for them.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.