Honor flight planned in Oct. for veterans in southern IL

MARION, IL (KFVS) - Another group of Heartland Veterans are getting a chance to visit our nation’s capital.
The Veterans Honor Flight Of Southern Illinois announced 69 veterans and will fly to Washington D.C. to visit memorials on October 16.
The group will leave the Marion airport that morning, and the public is invited to welcome them home when they return that night.
Al Saliba served in the Navy in the early 1950s.
He's been on an honor flight before and says the welcome home is something special.
“I had never been involved in anything that great before,” he said. “I mean they had bands and people and kids and everybody. It was quite an experience and I'm sure there is a lot of people and a lot of Veterans that more than all of them will feel just like I do about it, some probably more so.”
Anyone who does attend the celebration is encouraged to show off their patriotism.
Extra parking will be available at Sam’s Club, and the Cornerstone Church will provide a free shuttle to the airport.
