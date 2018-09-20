Harrisburg, IL man sentenced to 5 years for high-speed chase

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - A Harrisburg, Illinois man was sentenced to five years in prison for leading officers on a high-speed chase through town.
Jerry D. Leach, 47, was found guilty of a Class 4 felony charge of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while driver’s license is suspended at a jury trial that ended on July 19.
The Harrisburg Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Department responded to a high-speed chase through residential streets in the City of Harrisburg.
Leach had warrants for his arrest at the time and his driver’s license was suspended by the Illinois Secretary of State.
According to the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office, Class 4 felonies generally carry a possible sentence of one to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. However, because of Leach’s criminal record, he was eligible for and received an extended term sentence.
State’s Attorney Jayson Clark handled the prosecution of the case, including trying the case before the jury.
The investigation was led by Chief David Morris of the Harrisburg Police Department. He was assisted by deputy Logan Leverett of the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, now a Harrisburg police officer.
