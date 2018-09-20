Grain truck, pickup crash in Caldwell Co., KY blocks road

CALDWELL COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - According to the transportation cabinet, KY 139 South/Cadiz Road is blocked south of Princeton in Caldwell County, Kentucky on Sept. 19 due to a grain truck vs pickup crash at milepoint 7.5.
This is along KY 139 between Princeton and Interstate 24; between Rock Springs Road and Silver Star School Road.
There isn’t a lot of spilled grain, but highway officials said here is a substantial amount of fuel and oil on the roadway that will have to be cleared.
Drivers are asked to avoid this area as there are limited detour opportunities. KYTC personnel are assisting with traffic control.
