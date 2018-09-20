First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Today is shaping up as the hottest day of the week, and possibly the hottest day for the rest of the season as a pattern shift starts tomorrow that will bring more seasonably fall-like weather from the weekend and into next week.
Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s, but with dew points close to 70 pushing afternoon heat indices close to 100 for a while. Only isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon…and tonight will continue to be dry and muggy with overnight lows in the mid 60s to around 70. An approaching cold front moves in from the northwest Friday. This will touch off a couple of rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms…especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Strong storms are possible. Football games in the evening may be at risk.
The weekend and early next week look to remain unsettled…as the Friday front may hang up in the region and wave back and forth. Models are quite inconsistent on this, however, so for now will broad-brush with a chance of showers/storms Saturday thru about Tuesday. It does look as though we’ll be behind the front Saturday with a northerly breeze; with clouds and possible showers afternoon highs will be much cooler (60s north to 70s south?). By the middle of next week another strong push of cooler air blows in from the northwest….and it looks like the remainder of next week should be much more ‘fall-like’ with lower temps and humidity levels.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.