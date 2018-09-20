First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

The weekend and early next week look to remain unsettled…as the Friday front may hang up in the region and wave back and forth. Models are quite inconsistent on this, however, so for now will broad-brush with a chance of showers/storms Saturday thru about Tuesday. It does look as though we’ll be behind the front Saturday with a northerly breeze; with clouds and possible showers afternoon highs will be much cooler (60s north to 70s south?). By the middle of next week another strong push of cooler air blows in from the northwest….and it looks like the remainder of next week should be much more ‘fall-like’ with lower temps and humidity levels.