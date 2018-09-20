Constitution Day celebrated, heroes recognized at Alma Schrader Elementary

Community recognizes heroes and Constitution Day at Alma Shrader (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS) (Rob Foote)
By Rob Foote | September 20, 2018 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:35 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Today was the 17th annual Constitution Day at Alma Schrader Elementary School.

Every year the school sets aside some time to allow heroes of the community to come over and be recognized for their service.

These heroes include veterans, Police, Firefighters, first responders, etc.

Heroes were recognized at the event as well (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
The crowd watched as Constitution Day was observed (Source: Rob Foote, KFVS)
Students are allowed to bring a hero they know to the ceremony and get their picture taken with them as well as announce who their hero is to the rest of the crowd.

The 4th grade choir also sang “We Remember” as a tribute to those lost and the events of 9/11.

