Constitution Day celebrated, heroes recognized at Alma Schrader Elementary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Today was the 17th annual Constitution Day at Alma Schrader Elementary School.
Every year the school sets aside some time to allow heroes of the community to come over and be recognized for their service.
These heroes include veterans, Police, Firefighters, first responders, etc.
Students are allowed to bring a hero they know to the ceremony and get their picture taken with them as well as announce who their hero is to the rest of the crowd.
The 4th grade choir also sang “We Remember” as a tribute to those lost and the events of 9/11.
