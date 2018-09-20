104 cases of Hepatitis A reported in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - 104 cases of Hepatitis A has been reported in Butler County since Sept. 2017.
According to the Butler County Health Department, Butler County leads the southeast region with the most cases. As of Sept. 20, 2018, there are 104 cases.
They are currently 188 cases in the southeast Missouri region.
A case of Hepatitis A was identified at the Poplar Bluff Huddle House in January 2018.
Members of the public who are concerned about a potential exposure can call Butler County Health Department at 573-785-8478.
For more information about Hepatitis A, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.
