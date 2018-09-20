After historic flooding, counseling helps students in Carter Co., MO

VAN BUREN, MO (KFVS) - The nightmare of historic flooding is still fresh on the minds of people in Carter County, Missouri.
But a resource has become available to help families and their kids deal with the stress.
Van Buren schools only had one school counselor before the flood hit more than a year ago.
That is why they have been stepping up their game to help at-risk students impacted by the natural disaster.
With the help of a grant, Charlotte Johnson was given a full-time social worker position at Van Buren High School.
Since February she has been working one-on-one with students and with their parents at home.
Johnson says many families have more stress and anxiety because of the flood and the ensuing recovery effort.
"Children pick up on that, and they might not understand why mom and dad are extra stressed, and they exhibit behaviors they normally wouldn't exhibit. So you just have to take the time sit down and figure out what is that barrier?" said Johnson.
“Well my focus has been on (rebuilding) rather than her a lot of the time, said Robbie Williams, who is rebuilding. His daughter is getting counseling. “That is where the counselor has been important. Keep an eye on how she is doing. I probably failed there a little bit, so it’s been a very important resource, yeah.”
Johnson says she has seen improvements with numerous students over the months since the flood and is glad she can take some of the work-load off Van Buren’s school counselor.
