Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are still seeing a few isolated showers, but these will continue to weaken after sunset. This evening will remain warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s. By morning we will see lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Thursday will be partly sunny and hot. There will be a few isolated pop-up showers, but they will be few and far between. Highs till reach the middle 90s.