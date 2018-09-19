What you need to know Sept. 19

What you need to know Sept. 19
You can see the haze around the sun in this picture taken near Olive Branch, IL. (Source: William Foeste/Cnews)
By Jasmine Adams | September 19, 2018 at 4:23 AM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:23 AM

(KFVS) -

Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 19.

First Alert Forecast

Heat and humidity continues today.

Lisa Michaels says temps will be in the low to mid 90s but feels like temps will be in upper 90s. It’s possible to feel like 100 in some places.

There is a chance of isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon.

A system will be moving in on Friday that’s going to bring more clouds as well as showers and thunderstorms back to the heartland.

Showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week. We’ll see some seasonal temps next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

An angry customer is accused of attacking a Domino’s manager over the wrong order.

This Texas grandmother isn’t messing around. She killed an alligator responsible for a missing animal on her ranch.

Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.

You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.