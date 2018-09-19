What you need to know Sept. 19

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Wednesday, Sept. 19.
Heat and humidity continues today.
Lisa Michaels says temps will be in the low to mid 90s but feels like temps will be in upper 90s. It’s possible to feel like 100 in some places.
There is a chance of isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon.
A system will be moving in on Friday that’s going to bring more clouds as well as showers and thunderstorms back to the heartland.
Showers and storms will continue through the weekend and into next week. We’ll see some seasonal temps next week.
- Five men are in custody on felony drug and gun indictments in McCracken and Graves counties in Kentucky.
- McCracken County deputies recovered a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday afternoon.
- House members passed legislation that would provide the money needed to rebuild the Len Small Levee in Alexander County, Illinois.
- The Paducah Planning Commission approved an application for an agricultural hemp facility.
An angry customer is accused of attacking a Domino’s manager over the wrong order.
This Texas grandmother isn’t messing around. She killed an alligator responsible for a missing animal on her ranch.
