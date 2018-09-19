TN man facing marijuana, other charges after police chase

WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN (KFVS) - A Clarksville, Tennessee man is facing charges after a police chase, according to the Weakley County sheriff’s department.
According to investigators, Montez Johnson, 31, led police on chase after he was clocked driving 74 in a 55 mph zone between Dresden and Como. He tried to avoid the deputy before being stopped and driving away again. The deputy smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Johnson drove towards Paris, Tenn. and crashed the car hitting a culvert and landing into a ditch.
The man was transported to an area hospital after hitting his head on the windshield.
Officers found a quarter pound of marijuana, pills believed to be ecstasy and nearly $1,000 in the vehicle.
He faces charges of possession of marijuana, evading arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, tampering and speeding.
Highway Patrol could have additional charges out of Henry County.
Johnson was taken later to the Weakley County Jail.
