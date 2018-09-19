Superintendent of Springfield-Cape Girardeau Catholic schools retires

SPRINGFIELD, MO (KFVS) - Diocesan Superintendent of Catholic Schools Leon Witt submitted his intention to retire on Sept. 13, 2018.
Bishop Edward M. Rice accepted Witt’s request effective immediately.
This summer, the Diocese received two different reports from former students concerning conduct and comments made by Witt when he was a teacher and principal at the former St. Joseph Catholic School in Springfield.
The incidents were reported to have occurred approximately 20 and 25 years ago and they were determined not to be true.
Witt as notified of the allegations and placed on administrative leave while the reports were reviewed.
Dr. Gene Aug will serve as Interim Superintendent of Catholics Schools for the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau.
The Diocese will soon launch its search for a new superintendent.
