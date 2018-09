Scattered showers and a few t’storms possible until sunset, then things calm down overnight. One more very hot and humid day is expected Thursday with limited rain chances. Highs on Thursday will be back in the lower to mid 90s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in on Friday and continue through parts of the Heartland over the weekend into early next week. The added rain and clouds will drop our temperatures back to “normal” for this time of year.