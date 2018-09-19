Paducah man arrested for sex offender registry violation, woman arrested for harboring him

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -
A Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested for not being a compliant sex offender and a woman has been arrested for harboring him according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
Andrew Paul Lowery, 28, was charged with operating on a suspended/revoked license, failure to or improper signal, failure to notify DOT of an address change, failure to comply with sex Offender registry, a class D felony and violating the registered sex offender school restrictions
Natalie Ellegood of Paducah, Ky was arrested on Sept. 18 for harboring a sex offender registrant and giving false information about a sex offender registrant, a class A misdemeanor.
According to deputies, on Sept. 12 detectives began investigation information that Lowery was an out of compliance sex offender. The detectives learned that Lowery was living at an address on Nance Lane in direct violation of his conditions as a registered sex offender. He has been arrested twice in the past six months for the same offense.
Deputies said detectives used surveillance video to confirm Lowery’s address. His official registered address was not on Nance Lane but on Hill Terrance.
A day later on Sept. 13 detectives stopped a vehicle that Lowery was driving. During an interview deputies said Lowery admitted to staying at Nance Lane. Detectives also leaned that Lowery had suspended Kentucky Driver’s License. He was arrested without incident and booking into the McCracken County Jail. He was later released on bond.
Detectives also learned that Lowery had been on local school property several times. Kentucky requires all registered sex offenders to obtain written permission to be on school grounds at any time they are on the property according to deputies.
Lowery had not obtained this written permission from school officials. Detectives obtained another arrest warrant for Lowery. He was again arrested on Sept. 16.
His recent criminal history includes an arrest for receiving stolen property under $500 to which he has pleaded guilty. He has also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing on one of the pending counts of sex offender registry violations.
The second sex offender registry violation is pending in the McCracken County Circuit Court system and he is out on bond. Lowery is also out on bond in Ballard County for felony theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, criminal trespass, and being a persistent felony offender.
Ellegood was arrested a few days later on Sept. 18 without incident after the investigation showed she knowingly lied to law enforcement while harboring an out of compliant sex offender registrant. She was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
