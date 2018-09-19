NTSB wants all new U.S. motorcycles for road use to have anti-lock brakes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A federal safety agency is pushing to make anti-lock brakes a standard feature on all new motorcycles built for road use in the U.S.
The National Transportation Safety Board is behind the effort.
The agency argues that requiring anti-lock brake systems, or ABS, for new motorcycles would save lives because it gives a biker more control in an emergency.
Buddy Davis, the executive manager at Lawless Harley Davidson says each new Harley has the option of adding anti-lock brakes.
Hank Becker, a technician at Grass Roots BMW, says ABS has been standard on their motorcycles for years.
Both Becker and Davis say the safety feature is user friendly and prevents a wheel from locking up and skidding when you hit the brakes.
"Any motorcycle that I ride is going to have anti-lock brakes on it because that tool is absolutely one of the best ones that can make me a safer rider,” said Davis. “I don't have to guess where that threshold braking is. The motorcycle does it for me."
"I really honestly think there is no other choice but ABS, so you can from 100 miles per hour to zero in almost 60 feet so why would you not want to trust that computer? Said Becker. “With the fast pace of the world you have to have something fast pace to react. You cannot react any faster than that ABS system does."
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NTSB), will make the final decision on whether or not the anti-lock brake requirement will go through.
