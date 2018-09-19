$28M awarded by HHS to MO to combat opioids

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on September 19 that $28,712,043 in opioid-related funding has been released to help Missouri combat the drug addiction crisis.
“Addressing the opioid crisis with all the resources possible and the best science we have is a top priority for President Trump and for everyone at HHS,” said Secretary Alex Azar. “The more than $1 billion in additional funding that we provided this week will build on progress we have seen in tackling this epidemic through empowering communities and families on the frontlines.”
The awards were administered by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) support HHS’s Five-Point Opioid Strategy, which was launched last year and enhanced this week.
